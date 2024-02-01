Top Recommended Stories

UPSC Civil Services(Main) Examination 2023: Important Notice Released For Candidates; Details Inside

Updated: February 1, 2024 4:16 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UPSC CSE exam 2023 UPSC notification application form for preliminary exam at upsc.gov.in
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring.

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) on Thursday released an important notice for candidates. As per the notice, the Commission is in receipt of various requests from the candidates appearing in P.T./Interview and who are recommended through CSE-2022 or previous CSEs but could not be allocated the Service before the closing date of DAF-I of CSM-2023, to update theiremployment/service allocation details in DAF-I.

