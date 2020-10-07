UPSC CMS ADMIT CARD 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CMS 2020 e-card on the official website upsc.gov.in. Notably, the exam for the same will be conducted on October 22.

All those who applied for the PSC CMS 2020 exam are requested to visit the aforementioned website and download their e-cards.

Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration id.

UPSC CMS ADMIT CARD 2020: Here’s how you can download

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the section which ‘What’s new’. Now, click on ‘UPSC CMS 2020 e-admit card’ link

Step 3: Now, an instruction page will open. Go through the instructions

Step 4: You can download your admit card by either using your registration id or roll number.

Step 5: Login and click on submit

Step 6: UPSC CMS admit card will be displayed on your screen. Download it and take a print-out of the same for a future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download the UPSC CMS admit card

Candidates will need to carry the UPSC CMS admit card to their examination centers.