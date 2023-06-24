Home

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Check Download Link, Exam Day Guidelines

UPSC CMS E-Admit Card 2023 Download Link: The UPSC CMS E-Admit Card 2023 will be available to download on the official website — upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMS E-Admit Card 2023 Download Link: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination (UPSC CMS) today, June 24, 2023. This year, the UPSC CMS examination will be conducted on July 16, 2023. The UPSC CMS E-Admit Card 2023 will be available to download on the official website — , the candidates can download the admit card using their registration ID, date of birth, and security pin.

The admit card will contain details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, exam date and time, photo, signature, and exam centre details. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to download the admit card.

How To Download UPSC CMS E-Admit Card 2023? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website at

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ e – Admit Card: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 .”

.” Log in with your registration number/ Roll number and date of birth.

The UPSC CMS E-Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

UPSC CMS Exam 2023: Check Exam Day Guidelines

Bring the e-Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the COMBINED MEDICAL SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2023. Candidates should note that any omission/ mistake/ discrepancy in encoding / filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection. Candidates are advised to enter the Examination Venue well in time for frisking. Candidates should note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card. Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future Examinations. Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart watches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the Examination Rooms/ Halls. Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/ costly items and bags to the Examination Venue, as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard. Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a photo identify proof and two passport size photographs one for each Session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking. Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in transparent bottle. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue. Please note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the schedule commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:20 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry. Keeping in view the improved situation of Covid-19, the wearing of mask by candidates and examination functionaries has been made optional. Further, the instructions/guidelines/protocols issued from time to time by the GOI/State authorities in respect of Covid-19 disease are to be followed scrupulously. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries.

Candidates are advised to wear mask/face cover. All the candidates are advised that they should visit and confirm their exam centre at least one day prior to the exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.