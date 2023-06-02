Home

UPSC CMS 2022, CAPF (ACs) 2021 Final Results Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination(CMS)2022 Final Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPCS) has declared the final result for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 and Centr

UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination(CMS)2022 Final Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPCS) has declared the final result for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 and Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021 today, June 2, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download UPSC CMS Final Result 2022 and UPSC CAPF(ACs) Final Result 2021 by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

“Based on the result of the Written Examination (Part–I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 17th July, 2022 followed by Personality Test (Part – II) held from April to May, 2023, the following lists of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the services/posts under two categories are appended,” UPSC in an official notification said.

UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination(CMS)2022 Final Result

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service;

Category-II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways;

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and

General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A total of 307 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I. Meanwhile, a total of 322 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-II.

Final Result – UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 — DIRECT Link

Category Number of candidates recommended General 96 candidates (including 02 PwBD candidates) Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 16 candidates Other Backward Classes (OBC) 189 candidates

(including 04 PwBD candidates) Scheduled Caste (SC) 05 candidates

(including 01 PwBD candidate) Scheduled Tribe (ST) 01 candidate Total 307* candidates

(including 07 PwBD candidates)

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification relating to this Examination on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011- 23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the Website of the Commission [i.e. www.upsc.gov.in]. The mark sheet is expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result.

How to Download UPSC CMS 2022, CAPF (ACs) 2021 Final Result?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Final Result – Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022/Final Result – Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021.”

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC CMS 2022, CAPF (ACs) 2021 Final Result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2021 Final Results

“Based on the result of written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021 held by UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 8 th August, 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held

from 31.10.2022 to 03.11.2022 and from 28.03.2023 to 26.05.2023, the following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB),” UPSC in an official notification said.

