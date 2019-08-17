UPSC CMS Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the results of the Combined Medical Services examination on August 16, 2019. Candidates who took up the UPSC CAS exam can check their results on the official website, i.e, upsc.gov.in.

The complete list of candidates has been released in a PDF file format on UPSC official website.

Here’s How to Check Your UPSC CMS Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link that says, ‘Written Result (with name): Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019’.

Step 3: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF file and take a print out of the same for future use.

In total, there are 965 vacant seats for the various posts after the UPSC CMS 2019.