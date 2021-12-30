UPSC CMS Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission declared the UPSC CMS Result 2021 on December 30, 2021. The Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 result has been declared on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CMS written exam was conducted on November 21, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CMS written exam can check and download the results by following the steps given below.Also Read - HQ Artillery Centre Maharashtra Recruitment 2021-22 Out For These Posts| Check Pay Scale, Eligibility

Step by Step Guide to Download the UPSC CMS Result 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Go to the ‘ What’s New ‘ Section.

‘ Section. Now, click the link that reads ‘ Written Result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 ‘

‘ A new PDF will open.

Save, Download the UPSC CMS Result 2021.

Take a printout of the UPSC CMS Result 2021 for future reference.

The official notice issued by the Commission reads,” In accordance with the Rules of Combined Medical ServicesExamination, 2021 notified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 7th July, 2021 in the e-gazette of India, all these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.) online, which will be

made available on the Commission's Website i.e. http://www.upsconline.nic.in; from 04/01/2022 to 18/01/2022 till 06:00 PM. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be made available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful haveto first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission's website before filling up the ONLINE DAF and submit the same ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 published in the e-gazette of India, dated 07.07.2021."

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to download the UPSC CMS Result 2021.

Click Here: Download UPSC CMS Result 2021