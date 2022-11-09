UPSC CMSE 2021 Final Result Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC CMSE 2021 Final Result at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Medical Service Examination (CMSE) 2021 today, November 9, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the UPSC CMSE 2021 Final Result by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. The Personality Test was held from July to October, 2022. A total of 340 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I. Meanwhile, a total of 440 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-II.

“The offer of appointment to the above listed provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard,” reads the official notification.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UPSC CMSE 2021 Final Result?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Final Result – Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021.”

Your UPSC CMSE 2021 Final Result pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 845 vacant posts will be filled. “The mark sheet is expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result,” reads the official notification. Candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC for the latest updates.