UPSC CMSE DAF 2023 Out At upsconline.nic.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

UPSC CMSE 2023: Detailed Application Forms (DAF) for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 has been released by the UPSC. Eligible candidates can fill up the form online at upsconline.nic.in before August 16 till 6:00 PM.

The Detailed Application Forms (DAF) can be filled up to August 16 till 6:00 PM.

UPSC CMSE 2023: The Detailed Application Forms (DAF) for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Eligible candidates can fill up the form online available on the commission’s website at upsconline.nic.in. To access the form, applicants must login using their email ID followed by an OTP and captcha that will reflect on the registered mail ID. It is important to note that the forms can be filled up to August 16 till 6:00 PM. The examination was held on July 16, 2023. Applicants should note that the recruitment drive aims to fill over 1,200 medical officers’ posts in different government departments.

The official notification read, “Candidates are required to fill up the DAF online. The forms will be made available on the Commission’s Website i.e., upsconline.nic.in in due course. Candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the UPSC before filling up the online DAF and submit the same online along with uploading the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation.”

CMSE CMSE 2023: How To Fill DAF

Step 1: Go to the official portal of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘DAF for Various exams of UPSC’ tab link available on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, select ‘click here’ on the box that will appear.

Step 4: Login using your Email ID, OTP and a security captcha.

Step 5: Proceed with the DAF form, and upload the required documents as mentioned.

Step 6: Carefully go through the form and hit submit.

Direct link to fill UPSC CMSE DAF 2023:

https://upsconline.nic.in/upsc/OTRP/

UPSC CMSE 2023: Selection Process

The UPSC CMSE 2023 will comprise of two phases:

Written examination: The first phase of examination will be a 500 mark written exam. The exam will consist of two papers, each of 250 marks. Candidates must complete the paper in a duration of two hours.

Personality Test: Candidates who successfully qualify on the results of the written examination will then go through a personality test carrying 100 Marks.

For any additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

