UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination(I) 2024 Syllabus: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics, Marking Scheme

UPSC CDS(I) Exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has started the registration process for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024. Aspirants can fill up UPSC CDS Applications at upsc.gov.in till January 9, 2024(6:00 PM). Before registration, a student must know the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, marking scheme, syllabus, and vacancies. Check the complete details here:-

Combined Defence Services Examination(I) 2023 – Exam Pattern

The Competitive examination comprises:

(a) Written examination

(b) Interview for intelligence and personality test (vide Part ‘B’ of this Appendix) of such candidates as may be called for interview at one of the Services Selection Centres.

For Admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy: The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject are given below:

Subject Code Duration Maximum Marks English 11 2 Hours 100 General Knowledge 12 2 Hours 100 Elementary Mathematics 13 2 Hours 100

(b) For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy

Subject Code Duration Maximum Marks English 11 2 Hours 100 General Knowledge 12 2 Hours 100

As per the detailed notification, the maximum marks allotted to the written examination and to the interviews will be equal for each course. i.e. the maximum marks allotted to the written examination and to the interviews will be 300, 300, 300 and 200 each for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers’ Training Academy respectively. Meanwhile, the papers in all the subjects will consist of objective-type questions only. The question papers (Test Booklets) of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will

be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination(I) 2024 Syllabus: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics

ENGLISH (Code No. 01) – The question paper will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of English and workmanlike use of words.

The question paper will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of English and workmanlike use of words. GENERAL KNOWLEDGE (Code No. 02): General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person who has not made a special study of any scientific subject. The paper will also include questions on History of India and Geography of a nature which candidate should be able to answer without special study.

General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person who has not made a special study of any scientific subject. The paper will also include questions on History of India and Geography of a nature which candidate should be able to answer without special study. ELEMENTARY MATHEMATICS (Code No. 03): ARITHMETICNumber System—Natural numbers, Integers, Rational and Real numbers. Fundamental operations, addition, substraction, multiplication, division, Square roots, Decimal fractions. Unitary method, time and distance, time and work, percentages,

applications to simple and compound interest, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, variation. Elementary Number Theory—Division algorithm. Prime and composite numbers. Tests of divisibility by 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11. Multiples and factors. Factorisation Theorem. H.C.F. and L.C.M. Euclidean algorithm. Logarithms to base 10, laws of logarithms, use of logarithmic tables.

ARITHMETICNumber System—Natural numbers, Integers, Rational and Real numbers. Fundamental operations, addition, substraction, multiplication, division, Square roots, Decimal fractions. Unitary method, time and distance, time and work, percentages, applications to simple and compound interest, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, variation. Elementary Number Theory—Division algorithm. Prime and composite numbers. Tests of divisibility by 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11. Multiples and factors. Factorisation Theorem. H.C.F. and L.C.M. Euclidean algorithm. Logarithms to base 10, laws of logarithms, use of logarithmic tables. ALGEBRA : Basic Operations, simple factors, Remainder Theorem, H.C.F., L.C.M., Theory of polynomials, solutions of quadratic equations, relation between its roots and coefficients (Only real roots to be considered). Simultaneous linear equations in two unknowns—analytical and graphical solutions. Simultaneous linear inequations in two variables and their solutions. Practical problems leading to two simultaneous linear equations or inequations in two variables or quadratic equations in one variable & their

solutions. Set language and set notation, Rational expressions and conditional identities, Laws of indices.

: Basic Operations, simple factors, Remainder Theorem, H.C.F., L.C.M., Theory of polynomials, solutions of quadratic equations, relation between its roots and coefficients (Only real roots to be considered). Simultaneous linear equations in two unknowns—analytical and graphical solutions. Simultaneous linear inequations in two variables and their solutions. Practical problems leading to two simultaneous linear equations or inequations in two variables or quadratic equations in one variable & their solutions. Set language and set notation, Rational expressions and conditional identities, Laws of indices. TRIGONOMETRY: Sine ×, cosine ×, Tangent × when 0° < × < 90° Values of sin ×, cos × and tan ×, for × =

0°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90° Simple trigonometric identities. Use of trigonometric tables. Simple cases of heights and distances.

Sine ×, cosine ×, Tangent × when 0° < × < 90° Values of sin ×, cos × and tan ×, for × = 0°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90° Simple trigonometric identities. Use of trigonometric tables. Simple cases of heights and distances. GEOMETRY: Lines and angles, Plane and plane figures, Theorems on (i) Properties of angles at a point, (ii) Parallel lines, (iii) Sides and angles of a triangle, (iv) Congruency of triangles, (v) Similar triangles, (vi) Concurrence of medians and altitudes, (vii) Properties of angles, sides and diagonals of a parallelogram, rectangle and square, (viii) Circles and its properties including tangents and normals, (ix) Loci.

Lines and angles, Plane and plane figures, Theorems on (i) Properties of angles at a point, (ii) Parallel lines, (iii) Sides and angles of a triangle, (iv) Congruency of triangles, (v) Similar triangles, (vi) Concurrence of medians and altitudes, (vii) Properties of angles, sides and diagonals of a parallelogram, rectangle and square, (viii) Circles and its properties including tangents and normals, (ix) Loci. MENSURATION : Areas of squares, rectangles, parallelograms, triangle and circle. Areas of figures which can be split up into these figures (Field Book), Surface area and volume of cuboids, lateral surface and volume of right circular cones and cylinders, surface area and volume of spheres.

: Areas of squares, rectangles, parallelograms, triangle and circle. Areas of figures which can be split up into these figures (Field Book), Surface area and volume of cuboids, lateral surface and volume of right circular cones and cylinders, surface area and volume of spheres. STATISTICS: Collection and tabulation of statistical data, Graphical representation frequency polygons, histograms, bar charts, pie charts etc. Measures of central tendency.

UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination(I) 2024: Marking Scheme

There will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. There are four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. One-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there will be the same penalty as above for that question.

If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

