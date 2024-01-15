UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination(I) 2024 English Syllabus: Check Maximum Marks, Exam Duration, Important Instructions

Home

UPSC CDS(I) Exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 on April 21, 2024. The Competitive examination comprises (a) a Written examination (b) an Interview for intelligence and personality test of such candidates as may be called for an interview at one of the Services Selection Centres. The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows: (a) For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy. Before appearing for the examination, an aspirant must go through the detailed syllabus. Check the Mathematics Syllabus here.

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy:

English will be held for 2 hours.

English will be conducted for 100 marks.

The question papers (Test Booklets) of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

b) For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy :—

English will be held for 2 hours.

English will be conducted for 100 marks.

UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination(I) 2024 English Syllabus: Standard And Syllabus of the examination

ENGLISH

The question paper will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of English and workmanlike use of words.

Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them. The Commission have discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of

the examination. The candidates are not permitted to use calculator for answering objective type papers (Test Booklets). They should not therefore, bring the same inside the Examination Hall.

