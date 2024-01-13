Home

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Final Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Download Link, Check Your Roll Numbers Here

(Image: Twitter/@PIB_India)

UPSC Final Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has declared the final result for the Combined Geo-Scientist Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Final Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. A total number of 258 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts. The marks of the candidates will be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result.

“Based on the results of the Stage-I (Preliminary) Examination held on 19th February, 2023, Stage-II (Main) Examination held on 24th & 25th June, 2023 of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2023 conducted by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION and followed by the Personality Test in the months of November and December, 2023, the following are the lists, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Geologist Group ‘A’, Geophysicist Group ‘A’ and Chemist Group ‘A’ in the Geological Survey of India; and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’ and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’ in the Central Ground Water Board,” the Commission in an official notification said.

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates.

