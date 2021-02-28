UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the interview schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist exam on its official website upsc.gov.in. All the qualified candidates can visit the official website and check the full schedule for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview. Notably, the interview/personality test for UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 qualified candidates is scheduled to be held from 5 March to 5 April 2021. Also Read - UPSC Exam 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Of Last Attempt Civil Service Candidates

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ section. Now, click on the link which says “Interview Schedule: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020.”

Step 3: The interview schedule for 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Download the ‘UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule’. Take a printout for future reference.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020