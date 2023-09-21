Home

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2024: Application, Paper Pattern, Eligibility, Age Limit Here

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2024 notification has been released. Candidates can check UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2024 application, paper pattern, age limit and other details here.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a detailed notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. All candidates (male/female/transgender) are requested to carefully read the Rules of Combined Geo-Scientist Examination notified by the Government (Ministry of Mines) and the Notice of Examination derived from these Rules. Candidates applying for the Examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the Examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Candidates are required to apply online only by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. The last date to submit the online application is October 10, 2023. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the Examination. The e-Admission Certificate will be made available in the UPSC website [https://upsconline.nic.in] for downloading by candidates.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2024: Check Paper Pattern

The Combined Geo-Scientist Examination will consist of three successive stages

Stage-I: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) having two papers for selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the Preliminary Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit; Stage II: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) having three papers for selection of

candidates for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be

counted for deciding the final merit; and Stage-III: Personality Test/Interview Applications are now invited for the Preliminary Examination only. Candidates who will be declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary Examination will be allowed to take the Combined GeoScientist (Main) Examination. The Main Examination will be held on 22nd June, 2024.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Educational Qualification A candidate must have:

For Geologist Group ‘A’ in Geological Survey of India: Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo- Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Geochemistry from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or an educational institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed university under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 (3 of 1956) i.e. recognized University. To know more about the exam pattern, go through the detailed notification shared below.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2024(Notification PDF)

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2024 Application

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2024 Age Limit

Age Limits: A candidate for this examination must have attained the age criteria as prescribed below:- (a) For Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist (Group ‘A’) in the Geological Survey of India, an attached office of Ministry of Mines, Government of India: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the first day of the month of January of the year in which the Examination is to be held (i.e. as on 1st January, 2024] i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1992 and not later than 1st January 2003.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2024: How to Apply?

Candidates are required to apply online only by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.

NOTE: LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS: 10.10.2023

