Home

Education

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam Schedule 2024(OUT) at upsc.gov.in; Exams To Be Held In 2 Shifts

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam Schedule 2024(OUT) at upsc.gov.in; Exams To Be Held In 2 Shifts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. As per the schedule, the Commission will conduct the combined

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. As per the schedule, the Commission will conduct the combined Geo-Scientist preliminary examination on February 18, 2024 in two shifts.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.