UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam Schedule 2024(OUT) at upsc.gov.in; Exams To Be Held In 2 Shifts
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. As per the schedule, the Commission will conduct the combined Geo-Scientist preliminary examination on February 18, 2024 in two shifts.
