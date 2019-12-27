New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the results of Combined Medical Services examination, 2019, on its official website upsc.gov.in. Students are requested to visit the official website and check their name in the merit list.

It must be noted that written exams were held on July 21, 2019. A personality test was held between October and December.

Here is how you can check UPSC Combined Medical Services 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Final Result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019’

Step 3: Now, a PDF document will open

Step 4: Check your roll number in the list. Take a printout of the same for future reference

All those who qualify this exam, can get recruited to these fields: Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.