UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2023 Result Declared: Here’s How to Check Score on upsc.gov.in

Candidates can download UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2023 Result on the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 1200 medical officer posts in different government departments.

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday declared the result of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 and now the candidates can download their results on the official website upsc.gov.in. The candidates who have been selected will have to appear for the interview round.

The UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam was held on July 16, and the candidates who have qualified need to keep a check on the website for further information. The selected candidates will now have to appear for Interview/Personality Test.

“The Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test and who will submit their DAF, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard”, the UPSC notification reads.

The schedule of the interview round of the candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test and who will submit their DAF, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website soon.

The candidates need to note that the UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 1200 medical officer posts in different government departments.

Notably, the UPSC CMS 2023 exam will be held two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.

UPSC Combined Medical Services Result: How To Check Score

First you need to visit UPSC official website atupsc.gov.in.

Then on the homepage, you will have to select the “Written Result” tab.

After this, select the “Examination Written Results” tab.

Then, you need to select “UPSC CMS Result 2023″ link.

UPSC CMS result pdf will appear on screen.

The UPSC in a statement said that the candidature of these candidates is provisional, which is subject to their being found eligible in all respects as prescribed in the Notice of the Examination and the Rules of the Examination.

The commission further mentioned in the notice that the candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age/age relaxation/Date of Birth, educational qualifications, community reservation, benchmark disability (if applicable), etc. at the time of the Interview/Personality Test.

