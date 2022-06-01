UPSC CMS 2021 Interview Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) on Wednesday released the interview schedule for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021. As per the schedule, the Commission will conduct the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 from July 04, 2022. Candidates can download the interview schedule from the Commission’s website, upsc.gov.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in| Here's How to Apply

"The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission's Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in," reads the official notice.The Commission will end the interview process on August 05, 2022.

Candidates are required to submit hard copies/print out of Train/Air Tickets (To and fro journeys) showing the details of airfare along with a Boarding pass for the onward journey only (if travelled by air) for reimbursement, alongwith the prescribed T.A. claim form duly filled in duplicate. (TA Claim forms are available in the Forms and Download Section of the UPSC website).

UPSC CMS 2021 Interview Schedule: Here’s How to Download