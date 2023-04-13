Home

UPSC Consultant Recruitment 2023: Apply For 12 Posts at upsc.gov.in. Details Inside

Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from the Government servants who have retired or will retire by April 30 from any Ministry/Department of the Government of India for preparation of panel for engagement as Consultant. The last date to apply for the post is till April 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. A total of 12 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to apply: April 30, 2023

UPSC Consultant Vacancy 2023

Consultant: 12 posts

UPSC Consultant Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Consultant Educational Qualification: Should have retired as PPS (L-11)/ PS (L-8)/ PA (L-7) or at equivalent level from any Ministry/ Department in the Central Govt. To know more, check the detailed notification shared below.

UPSC Consultant Age Limit

Should not have attained the age of 62 years of age as on closing date.

UPSC Consultant Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

Interested Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria may submit their application in the prescribed proforma in sealed cover super-scribed “Application for engagement as Consultant PS/PA level on contract basis in UPSC” and have to send the filled-up application form to Deputy Secretary (ADMN), R.No, 11, Annee Building (Ground Floor), Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan road, New Delhi- 110069.

