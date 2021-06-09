New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC CSE 2020 interview date has been released on June 9, 2021. The candidates who have qualified the CSE mains examination can check the UPSC CSE 2020 interview on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the test will begin on August 2, as per the revised UPSC CSE 2020 interview date. It is important to note that the commission had earlier decided to commence the personality tests of the UPSC CSE 2020 from April 26, 2021 which was later deferred owing to the unprecedented rise in the COVID cases. Also Read - UPSC NDA 2 2021 Registration Likely To Begin From This Date At upsc.gov.in – Know How To Apply Here

The e-Summon Letters of personality tests (interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the website. The UPSC CSE 2020 interview will conclude on September 22, 2021.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates cn download the schedule:

Visit the web-link of the Union Public Service Commission

Go to the ‘What’s New’ section available on the homepage.

Click on the link, “Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020”.

Download and print the schedule for any future reference.

Here are some of the important details:

As per the UPSC CSE 2020 interview date released, the test will be conducted in two different batches, the morning session from 9 am and the afternoon session from 1 pm.

The object of the interview is to assess the personal suitability of the candidate.

Candidates can check the above link to know UPSC CSE 2020 interview date and time.