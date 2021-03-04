UPSC CSE 2021 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Thursday released the official notification and kickstarted the application process for the CSE or Civil Services Exam 2021 on its website. Candidates who are interested in the UPSC CSE 2021 exam can apply on the official website – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Nearly 712 vacancies are expected to be filled with the help of the CSE exam this year. Also Read - UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Interview Schedule 2020 Released | Check Interview Dates Here

UPSC CSE 2021 applications have already begun and the last date to apply is March 24 (till 6 PM). Candidates must note that there will be negative marking as a penalty for wrong answers. Also Read - UPSC Exam 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Of Last Attempt Civil Service Candidates

The UPSC CSE 2021 preliminary exam will be held on June 27 this year, while the Mains will be held between September 17 to 22. Also Read - UPSC: SC Takes Note of Centre's No to Granting Age Relaxation for Civil Service Aspirants

UPSC CSE 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the website – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Read carefully the details instructions on how to apply for UPSC CSE 2021

Step 3: Register yourself using a Photo ID Card (Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other photo ID issued by Govt)

Step 4: Fill out the form available on the form based on the instructions and submit.

Step 5: Pay fee of Rs 100 (except females, SC/ST/OBC/disabled)

Click HERE for the Direct Link to UPSC CSE Notification

UPSC CSE 2021: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the civil services job, candidates need to clear three levels – a preliminary exam, UPSC mains, and finally an interview or personality test.

Age: 21-32 years, candidates from reserved categories will get relaxation as per government norms.

Qualification: At least an undergraduate level degree from a recognised university or institution.

No. of allowed attempts: Each candidate is permitted only 6 attempts at the UPSC CSE. Meanwhile, SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category applicants get relaxation as per government norms.

Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 100 to apply for the UPSC CSE 2021 exam. Females, SC/ST/OBC and persons with disabilities are exempted from paying fees for the exam.

In case a candidate wishes to withdraw an application, the same and be done between March 31 and April 6.