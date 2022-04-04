UPSC CSE 2021 Interview Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will begin the Personality Test/ Interview Round for the students who have qualified the Civil Service Mains Exam 2021. As per the official notice, the interview round will begin from tomorrow, April 05, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Senior Lecturer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in Before THIS Date

The official statement issued by UPSC reads, "On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination,2021 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 17th March, 2022, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 from 05.04.2022."

Venue:

The interview will be conducted in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Timing:

The Personality Test will be held in two sessions: the first session will begin at 9:00 AM. The second session is scheduled to begin at 1:00 AM. The personality test will end on May 26, 2022. It may also be noted that if a candidate fails to fill up the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/ her candidature shall be cancelled.

UPSC CSE 2021: Here’s How to Download Interview Schedule, E-Summon Letter