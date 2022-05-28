UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission will soon declare the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021. Once declared, candidates can download their results through the official website of the Commission at —upsc.gov.in or — upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSE Mains 2021 result was released on March 17, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 161 Posts; Graduate, Master's Degree Holders Can Apply At upsc.gov.in

As per the schedule released, candidates who have cleared the UPSC Main 2021 were called for the interview round from April 05, 2022. The Personality Tests (Interviews) of the shortlisted candidates ended on May 26, 2022. The interview was held in theOffice of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2021: Official Websites to Check Result

Here are the steps to download the UPSC CSE Final Result 2021

UPSC CSE Final Result 2021: How to Download?

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

or On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ UPSC CSE Final Result 202 1.”

1.” A new Pdf will open.

Scroll the PDF to check your name.

Download the result/merit list and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to past trends, UPSC Civil Services results are usually declared within 5-7 days of the Interviews concluding. For more details, go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.