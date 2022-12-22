UPSC CSE 2022 Interview Schedule Out at upsc.gov.in; Check Dates, Timing Here

UPSC CSE 2022 Interview Schedule PDF at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Civil Services Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 Interview schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

The interview round will be conducted from January 30, 2023, to March 10, 2023. The interview will be held in two shifts: morning shift at 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. A total of 1026 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the these 1026 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” the Commission in an official notification said. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained. “The P.T. schedule of 1026 candidates, indicating their Roll Number, Date and Session of interview from 30.01.2023 to 10.03.2023, is given below. Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 0900 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 1300 Hours. The P.T. schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded in February-2023,” reads the official statement. Download UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 Interview Schedule PDF How to Download the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 Interview Schedule? Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage. look for the link that reads, ” Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).