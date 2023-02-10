Home

UPSC CSE 2022 Interview Schedule Out For 918 Candidates; Check Dates, Timing Here

UPSC CSE 2022 Interview Schedule: Eligible candidates can download the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 Interview schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE 2022 Interview Schedule PDF at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the personality test schedule for the Civil Services Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 Interview schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The interview round will be conducted from March 13, 2023, to April 21, 2023. The IAS interview schedule has been released for another 918 candidates.

“Vide notice dated 21.12.2022, the P.T. schedule of 1026 candidates was published. In continuation, the P.T. schedule of another 918 candidates from 13.03.2023 to 21.04.2023, indicating their Roll Number, Date and Session of interview is given below. Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 0900 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 1300 Hours. The P.T. schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded by the first week of April, 2023,” UPSC in an official notification said.

How to Download the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 Interview Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 918 candidates will be made available shortly on the Commission’s Website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). For more details, check the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

