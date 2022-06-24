UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2022 Latest Update: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday(June 22) declared the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022 on its official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Now, the Commission has released a name-wise list of students who have qualified for the UPSC Prelims exam, and are now eligible for the UPSC Mains exam 2022. This year, over 13,000 candidates have qualified the civil services (preliminary) examination 2022.Also Read - Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 325 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in| Check Salary Here

Union Public Service Commission has conducted the civil services preliminary examination 2022 on June 05. The prelims exam was held in two shifts. The morning shift began from 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM. The afternoon shift was scheduled to begin from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

"The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission," reads the official notice.

UPSC Prelims Result 2022: Here’s How to Download Name-Wise List PDF?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

Click on the link that reads, “ Written Result (with name): Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 .”

.” A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC Prelims 2022 Result Name List will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC 2022: Check Other Details Here