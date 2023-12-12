Home

UPSC CSE 2023: DAF II Application Form Available, Check the Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

The Union Public Service Commission has begun the application process. You can fill the detailed application form (DAF II). The last date to fill the form for UPSC CSE 2023 is December 15, 2023.

The Union Public Service Commission has begun the application process.

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the Civil Services Main Exam 2023 on December 8, 2023. Proceeding with the application process, the Detailed Application Form II (DAF-II) has been released on its official website, upsc.gov.in. This form is open for candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC CSE 2023 main exam. The DAF-II is mandatory for the selection process, i.e., the interview round.

UPSC CSE 2023: Last Date To Fill The Application Form

Candidates who cleared the main exam must now compete and submit the DAF-II promptly for the personality test. The last date to fill up the form for UPSC CSE 2023 is December 15th, 2023, at 6 pm. This stage is crucial for securing a position in esteemed services like Indin Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and more. Applicants who have successfully applied for the interview round will receive an e-summon letter with the personality test date and time on it.

UPSC CSE 2023: Personality Test Weightage

The Personality test holds a weightage score of 275 and the interview will also be taken into consideration. This test will take place at UPSC House, Shahjahan Road. Further information regarding the dates of the exam will be announced soon.

Step-by-Step Guide To Apply

Go to the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) official website. On the homepage, select the UPSC CSE 2023 DAF II link. Register for the exam by clicking on its name. Complete the application by entering all required information and uploading the needed files. continue with the application fee payment. Submit the form and save it for personal records.

Schedule For The Personality Test

The schedule for the personality test and e-summon letters for the interview will be available in due time. Candidates who are unable to download their e-summon letters must reach out to the commission office via their official numbers available on the website. As per Civil Services Exam guidelines, any delay or failure in submitting the DAF-II form will lead to the cancellation of the CSE-2023 candidature.

Applicants can also upload other documents related to higher education, service experience, and more to stand out. Completion of this form is a significant step that demonstrates the progress and dedication in the fierce competition for desired positions within the civil services exam. For the latest updates on UPSC CSE 2023, Check the official website of the commission.

