UPSC CSE 2023 Interview Schedule to be Out Soon at upsc.gov.in; Know How to Check

UPSC CSE 2023 Interview Schedule PDF at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the personality test schedule for the Civil Services Examination 2023. Eligible candidates

UPSC CSE 2023 Interview Schedule PDF at : The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the personality test schedule for the Civil Services Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Interview schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (csm-upsc@nic.in). No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Tests (Interviews) by the Commission.

No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained. All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily.

