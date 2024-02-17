Home

UPSC CSE Mains Phase 3 Interview Schedule 2023 Out; Personality Test Begins March 18

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the interview schedule for Phase 3 of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Main Phase 3 Personality Test(Interview) Schedule pdf at upsc.gov.in; the interview is slated to begin from March 18, 2024. The Personality Test of the 817 candidates will conclude on April 9, 2024.

“Vide notices dated 19.12.2023 and 25.01.2024, the P.T. schedule of 1026 and 1001 candidates were published respectively. In continuation, the P.T. schedule of the 817 candidates from 18.03.2024 to 09.04.2024, indicating their Roll Number, Date and Session of interview is given below. Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 0900 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 1300 Hours,” UPSC in an official notice said.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 817 candidates will be made available shortly, which can be downloaded from the Commission’s website – www.upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). In case, the candidates perform their journey by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt as per S.R.-132 and the Commission’s guidelines, available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in/forms-downloads→ [Travelling Allowance Form for Candidates (For Candidates only)]. The candidates will have to submit hard copies/Print out of both-way tickets, showing the details of fare along with the prescribed T.A. contribution claim form duly filled in duplicate. The TA bill form are available at https:/www.upsc.gov.in/ forms-downloads.

How to Download UPSC CSE Main 2023 Personality Test Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) at www.upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.”

You will be directed to a new webpage; click on ‘Phase III.”

A PDF document consisting of 20 pages will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print of it for future reference.

UPSC CSE Main 2023 Personality Test: Phase-Wise

Phase I: The Personality Test for 1026 candidates was held from January 2, 2024, to February 16, 2024.

Phase II: The Personality Test for 1003 candidates was held from February 19, 2024, to March 15, 2024.

Phase III: The Personality Test for 817 candidates was held from March 18, 2024, to April 09, 2024.

For more details, visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC).

