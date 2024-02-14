UPSC CSE 2024 Notification Live: Civil Services Prelims registration begins at upsc.gov.in; Download Link

Home

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC)has released the notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 today, February 14, 2024. The last date for the submission of the online application form is March 3, 2024. This year, the Commission will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on May 26, 2024. IAS and IPS aspirants are required to submit their applications at https://upsconline.nic.in/ and https://upsc.gov.in/. Check the list of posts here.

