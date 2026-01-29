UPSC CSE 2026 notification expected soon; step-by-step guide to register for Civil Services exam, key details

Home

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification: The UPSC CSE notification will be published anytime soon. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) – upsc.gov.in – to access the UPSC CSE detailed notification.

. It is to be noted that the notification of the Civil Services Examination, 2026, was scheduled to be released on January 14, 2026. However, it got postponed due to administrative reasons. The new schedule will be notified in due course.

The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 notification can only be accessed from the UPSC’s website. The UPSC CSE Notification will include details such as

UPSC CSE Prelims examination date

UPSC CSE application form

UPSC CSE registration last date

UPSC CSE Main exam dates

