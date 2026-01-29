By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UPSC CSE 2026 notification expected soon; step-by-step guide to register for Civil Services exam, key details
UPSC CSE Prelims Notification: The UPSC CSE notification will be published anytime soon. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) - upsc.g
UPSC CSE Prelims Notification: The UPSC CSE notification will be published anytime soon. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) – upsc.gov.in – to access the UPSC CSE detailed notification.
. It is to be noted that the notification of the Civil Services Examination, 2026, was scheduled to be released on January 14, 2026. However, it got postponed due to administrative reasons. The new schedule will be notified in due course.
The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 notification can only be accessed from the UPSC’s website. The UPSC CSE Notification will include details such as
- UPSC CSE Prelims examination date
- UPSC CSE application form
- UPSC CSE registration last date
- UPSC CSE Main exam dates
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.