  UPSC CSE 2026 notification LIVE: UPSC Civil Services exam application dates, notification soon upsc.gov.in; prelims exam schedule, mains dates, fee, eligibility
UPSC CSE 2026 notification LIVE: UPSC Civil Services exam application dates, notification soon upsc.gov.in; prelims exam schedule, mains dates, fee, eligibility

The UPSC CSE Notification 2026 detailed pdf can be accessed by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/

UPSC CSE 2026 notification LIVE: UPSC Civil Services exam application dates, notification soon upsc.gov.in; prelims exam schedule, mains dates, fee, eligibility

UPSC CSE 2026 notification LIVE: The UPSC CSE Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, detailed notification will be published anytime soon. Candidates can access the UPSC CSE Notification 2026 detailed pdf by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/

Every year, the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination(CSE) 2026 to recruit candidates for the posts of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’ and other positions.

The UPSC Civil Services registration dates, prelims exam date, main paper pattern, application last date, age limit, educational qualification, important guidelines, restrictions on applying for the examination, and number of attempts will be provided in the UPSC CSE notification. Aspirants will be allowed to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.gov.in.

    Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

    UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification LIVE: UPSC CSE number of attempts

    Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six (6) attempts at the CSE. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible

    UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification LIVE: Candidates will be hired for which posts

    Indian Administrative Service

    (ii) Indian Foreign Service (iii) Indian Police Service

    (iv) Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

    (v) Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

    (vi) Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’

    (vii) Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

    (viii) Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’

    (ix) Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’

    (x) Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’

    (xi) Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’

    (xii) Indian Railway Management Service (Traffic), Group ‘A’

    (xiii) Indian Railway Management Service (Personnel), Group ‘A’

    (xiv) Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts), Group ‘A’

    (xv) Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’

    (xvi) Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’

    (xvii) Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’

    (xviii) Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)

    (xix) Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)

    (xx) Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’

    (xxi) Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’

    (xxii) Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’

    (xxiii) Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’

    UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 notification LIVE: The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages

    (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination; and

    (ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

