UPSC CSE 2026 notification soon; Know how to fill Civil Services application form, attempts, eligibility

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.gov.in

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is all set to release the detailed notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026. Once released, candidates can check the UPSC CSE Prelims examination date, UPSC CSE application form, and UPSC CSE registration last date at upsc.gov.in. It is to be noted that the notification of the Civil Services Examination, 2026, was scheduled to be released on January 14, 2026. However, it got postponed due to administrative reasons. The same will be notified in due course.

“The Notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 14.01.2026, has now been postponed due to administrative reasons and the same will be notified in due course,” UPSC, in an official statement, said.

According to the UPSC Calendar published last year, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, will be held on May 24, 2026. The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, is scheduled for August 21, 2026. The dates of notification, commencement, and duration of Examinations/RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant, read the UPSC Annual Calendar 2026.

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.gov.in. It is essential

for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR Profile (registration) has to be registered only once in life time. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.

Through UPSC CSE examination 2026, candidates will be recruited

Indian Administrative Service

Indian Foreign Service

Indian Police Service

Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Management Service (Traffic), Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Management Service (Personnel), Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts), Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’

Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’

Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)

Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’

Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’ Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’

Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’ Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’

Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’

