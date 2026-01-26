Home

Education

UPSC CSE 2026 notification: UPSC Civil Services registration to begin soon; check prelims exam date, important guidelines

The Union Public Service Commission will release the detailed notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026, and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, anytime soon. Candidates can access the UPSC CSE Notification 2026 pdf from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE notification will include details such as the application last date, registration dates, prelims exam date, main paper pattern, age limit, and number of attempts.

UPSC CSE 2026 notification: When will UPSC release Civil Services registration dates?

In order to appear for the examination, candidates must fill up the UPSC CSE application form. Once the notice is released, eligible candidates will be allowed to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.gov.in. At present, UPSC has not allowed any date of time

The applicant needs to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed to fill out the online application for the examination. OTR Profile (Registration) has to be registered only once in life time. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the application for the examination.

It is important to keep these points in mind while uploading a photograph while filling up online application form.

The photograph, uploaded by candidate should not be more than 10 days old from the start of the online application process (i.e. the application commencement date).

Ensure that the name of candidate and the date on which the photograph was taken are clearly mentioned on the photograph.

The candidate’s face should occupy 3/4th of the space in the photograph.

Candidates will be recruited for posts such as the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service Indian Police Service, Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’. Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Railway Management Service (Traffic), Group ‘A’, Indian Railway Management Service (Personnel), Group ‘A’, Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts), Group ‘A’, Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’, Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’, Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III), Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade).

According to the UPSC Calendar published last year, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, will be conducted on May 24, 2026. The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, is scheduled for August 21, 2026. “The dates of notification, commencement, and duration of Examinations/RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant,” read the UPSC Annual Calendar 2026. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification once released to know about the exam date. Meanwhile, treat the above dates as tentative.

