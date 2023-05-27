Home

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Exam Day Guidelines, Reporting Timing, Documents To Carry

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: The Civil Service IAS Prelims Exam will be conducted on 28 May, 2023 (Sunday) in offline mode at various exam centres across India.

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Released at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link, Exam Date Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The UPSC CSE 2023 prelims exam will be conducted in offline mode at various exam centres across India. Before appearing for UPSC CSE 2023 exam, applicants must be aware of the exam timings, exam day guidelines, and what documents and items to bring to the exam centre.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Exam Timings

Shifts UPSC Prelims Paper 2023 UPSC Prelims Exam Timings 2023 Shift 1 Paper – I – (01) 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Shift 2 Paper – II – (02) 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

UPSC IAS Prelims 2023 – Exam day guidelines

Before arriving at the exam centre, candidates should check the UPSC CSE 2023 prelims exam day guidelines. Check guidelines below:

Entry into the Examination Venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the

Examination i.e. 09:20 AM for the Forenoon Session and 02:20 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after the closure of the entry. Candidates are advised to enter the Examination Venue well in time for frisking. Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future Examinations. Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart watches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the Examination Rooms/ Halls. Answers other than those marked by Black Ball Point Penwill not be evaluated.

Documents to carry at UPSC CSE 2023 exam centre

Bring the e-Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card. Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/ costly items and bags to the Examination Venue, as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard. Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a photo identify proof and two passport size photographs one for each Session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking. Candidates, who have opted for their own scribe, may note that their own scribe will be allowed for the Examination only with a separate e-Admit Card for such scribe. The e-Admit Cards for the own scribes will be issued separately.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2023 – Exam day guidelines(COVID-19 Guidelines)

Candidates are advised to wear a mask/face cover. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries. Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle. Candidates are to follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds an e-Admit Card for the examination. The UPSC CSE Prelims E-Admit Card 2023 will be available to download on the official website — , the candidates can download the admit card using their registration ID, date of birth, and security pin. Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately. For more details, check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

