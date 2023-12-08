UPSC CSE Exam 2024: How to Crack Civil Services While Working Full Time Job? IFS Officer Shares Golden Tips

Home

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest entrance examinations in the country, and also one of the most esteemed ones. Every year, lakhs of students apply for this competitive examination, intending to clear the exam and get into government services. However, only about 25 percent of them qualify. Preparing for the UPSC requires dedicated effort and a well-structured study plan, especially for aspirants who are taking the competitive exam while working as full-time employees. Speaking on the same line, Himanshu Tyagi, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of the MP cadre, took to X(formerly Twitter) to share his “golden tips” on clearing the civil services examination.

Tyagi, who cleared the examination in 2018, took to X to share his golden tips. As per Tyagi Twitter’s thread, consistency is the key to success. Read his 5 golden tips:

Wake up at 3:30 am and study for 4 hours: Early Morning Study: Begin the day at 3:30 AM for four hours of focused learning on core subjects like history, geography, politics, economy, and current affairs due to a fresh mind and calm environment. Study for 1/2 hr in the evening after office: IFS officer of the MP cadre, Watch study videos while travelling to the workplace. Keep study material on mobile/PC, Study in every small break you get at your workplace. Study 10 hours on weekends.

