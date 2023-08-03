Home

Education

1,365 Vacant Posts in IAS, 703 In IPS: Govt

1,365 Vacant Posts in IAS, 703 In IPS: Govt

Besides these, 1,042 vacancies exist in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and 301 in Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Check Download Link, Exam Day Guidelines

UPSC CSE Exam 2023: Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examinations (CSE) for filling up vacancies on direct recruitment basis in civil services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS. There are 1,365 vacancies in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 703 in the Indian Police Service (IPS), Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday, PTI reported.

Trending Now

Besides these, 1,042 vacancies exist in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and 301 in Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. “Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the central government to fill up vacant posts expeditiously,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

“To fill up vacancies in IAS and IPS promotion quota, selection committee meetings are held by Union Public Service Commission with state governments,” the minister said. The government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through the CSE till CSE-2022, Singh said.

“Intake of IPS through the CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020. Intake of IFS has been increased to 150 in 2022. Department of Revenue has reported 301 vacancies for filling through CSE-2023,” he further added.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES