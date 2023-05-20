ZEE Sites

UPSC CSE Result 2022 LIVE: Civil Services Final Result Soon at upsc.gov.in; Date, Time, Direct Link

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 LIVE: IAS aspirants can check and download the UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Check latest updates here.

Updated: May 20, 2023 1:46 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is expected to announce the final result for the Civil Services Examination, 2022 anytime soon. Although the Commission has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result, media reports suggest that UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 is likely to be declared between May 22 to May 25, 2023. Once declared, IAS aspirants can check and download the UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 by logging into the official website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The Commission conducted the phase 3 personality test for 582 candidates between April 24 to May 18, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the UPSC CSE Final result 2022 link, toppers here.

Live Updates

  • 2:20 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2022 LIVE: When Will UPSC Conduct CSE Prelims Exam 2023?

    To recall our readers, the Preliminary Examination of the Civil Services Examination for recruitment to the Services and Posts mentioned below will be held by the Union Public Service Commission on May 28, 2023, in accordance with the Rules published by the Department of Personnel & Training in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated February 1, 2023.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2022 LIVE: Civil Services Final Result Tentative Date

    UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Expected Date: May 22 to May 25, 2023

  • 1:41 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check UPSC Final Result 2022? Steps Here

    Step 1: Candidates need to go to the UPSC website.

    Step 2: Scroll down and click on “UPSC Civil Services Result 2022”, available on the homepage.

    Step 3: A PDF of the UPSC Result 2022 will now be shown on the screen. It is a list of the candidates’ roll numbers who are chosen.

    Step 4: Use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl+F” to find the required Roll number or Candidate roll number. You are qualified or not if the name or number can be found.

    Step 5: The candidate will get the UPSC Result 2022 and print it out for your records.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2022 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission is likely to declare the Civil Service 2022 final result anytime soon on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can get the UPSC IAS 2022 final result latest news and updates here.

  • 1:37 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result LIVE: Has the Commission released any official date or time for the declaration of results?

    No.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result LIVE: When Was Phase 3 personality test for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 conducted?


    The Commission conducted the phase 3 personality test for 582 candidates between April 24 to May 18, 2023.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result LIVE: Official Websites to Check UPSC CSE Final Result 2022

    upsc.gov.in

    upsconline.nic.in

  • 1:33 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result LIVE: UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Expected Date

    Although the Commission has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result, media reports suggest that UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 is likely to be declared between May 22 to May 25, 2023.

