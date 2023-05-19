Home

Education

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Expected Soon at upsc.gov.in; Tentative Date, How to Check

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Expected Soon at upsc.gov.in; Tentative Date, How to Check

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Expected Date: The Union Public Service Commission has successfully concluded the phase 3 personality test for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. The Commission co

UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2024: CSE Prelims Exam On May 26. Check Full Schedule Here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Expected Date: The Union Public Service Commission has successfully concluded the phase 3 personality test for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. The Commission conducted the phase 3 personality test for 582 candidates between April 24 to May 18, 2023. Now, the aspirants can expect their UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 anytime soon. Although the Commission has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result, media reports suggest that UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 is likely to be declared between May 22 to May 25, 2023.

As soon as the result is declared, students can check and download UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 by logging into the official website at https://www.upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/. Earlier the commission conducted the personality test for 1,026 candidates under Phase 1 and 918 candidates under Phase 2, who had cleared the UPSC Mains 2022 examination. The personality test was held in two sessions: the forenoon session was conducted at 9:00 AM and the afternoon session was held at 1 PM.

You may like to read

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Expected Date

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Expected Date: May 22 to May 25, 2023

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Date 2023

To recall our readers, the Preliminary Examination of the Civil Services Examination for recruitment to the Services and Posts mentioned below will be held by the Union Public Service Commission on May 28, 2023, in accordance with the Rules published by the Department of Personnel & Training in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated February 1, 2023. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website [ ] for downloading by candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post.

How to Check UPSC Final Result 2022? Check Steps Here

Step 1: First the candidates need to go to the UPSC website.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on “UPSC Civil Services Result 2022”, available on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF of the UPSC Result 2022 will now be shown on the screen. It is a list of the candidates’ roll numbers who are chosen.

Step 4: Use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl+F” to find the required Roll number or Candidate roll number. You are qualified or not if the name or number can be found.

Step 5: The candidate will get the UPSC Result 2022 and print it out for your records.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of UPSC and for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.