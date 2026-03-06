  • Home
  • Education
  • UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Anuj Agnihotri is AIR 1

Published date india.com Published: March 6, 2026 2:39 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
breaking
Big BREAKING: India’s Sukhoi Su-30 MKI goes MISSING, Indian Air Force launches search operation

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Anuj Agnihotri is AIR 1

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.