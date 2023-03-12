Home

How to Prepare for UPSC Civil Services Prelim Exam? IAS Officers Share Tips

UPSC Civil Services Prelim Exam 2023: The Civil Services Examination (CSE 2023) is considered to be one of the toughest competitive examinations in India. The examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and other civil services. The UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 exam is the first stepping stone for an aspirant. This year, the Commission will conduct the preliminary examination on May 28, at various centres across the country.

Nearly 2.5 months are left for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) prelims 2023. To motivate aspirants, several Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers have started using the hashtag #UPSC on Twitter to share inspirational quotes, study schedules, preparation advice, previous year’s question papers, and much more.

Sharing preparation tips with the aspirants, Tarun Pithode, an IAS Officer wrote, “No shortcuts, hard work is the only key. #UPSC.”

No shortcuts, hard work is the only key. #UPSC — Tarun Pithode (@TarunPithode) March 12, 2023

Meanwhile, another IAS officer took to the microblogging site and wrote, “From the memory lane (15.2.2021) Every one has to go through such a phase when you just can’t do anything. In such moments penning down your thoughts is the best way to remain cool. Trust the process. #UPSC #cse #struggle.”

From the memory lane (15.2.2021) Every one has to go through such a phase when you just can’t do anything. In such moments penning down your thoughts is the best way to remain cool. Trust the process. #UPSC #cse #struggle pic.twitter.com/DWMiPiBjEo — Divyanshu Nigam, IAS (திவ்யான்ஷு) (@nigam_div) March 12, 2023

The UPSC CSE exam is divided into three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview round. Practice and revision are the key to success, say many experts. Therefore, it is important to revise all topics daily. India.com wishes all the best to all UPSC Aspirants! For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.

