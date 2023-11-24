UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Marks of Non-Recommended Willing Candidates Out on upsc.gov.in; Check Scores Here

Home

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks for the non-recommended willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Examination (Interview). Candidates can check and download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

