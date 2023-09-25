Home

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date: UPSC Civil Services(Main) Scorecard, Marksheet Soon at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date And Time: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will announce results for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 anytime soon. This year, the UPSC CSE Mains Examination concluded on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Once declared, candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/. The UPSC CSE (Main) examination ended with Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 and Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination. The UPSC Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 was conducted at the forenoon session(9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon). Meanwhile, the UPSC Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination was held in the afternoon session(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM). As of now, the Commission has not announced the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Result Date And Time.

