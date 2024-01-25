Home

UPSC CSE Mains Interview Schedule 2023 Released For Phase 2; Check Roll Number Wise Personality Test Schedule

(Image: Twitter/@PIB_India)

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Interview Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the dates for the personality test for candidates selected for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 phase 2 interview. As per the official notice, the Commission will conduct the personality test for 1003 candidates from February 19 to March 15, 2024. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 1003 candidates will be made available shortly, which can be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in. “No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” the Commission in an official notice said.

The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). In case, the candidates perform their journey by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt as per S.R.-132 and the Commission’s guidelines, available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in/forms-downloads→ [Travelling Allowance Form for Candidates (For Candidates only)]. In December, the Commission released a personality test schedule for 1026 candidates.

The candidates will have to submit hard copies/Print out of both ways tickets, showing the details of fare along with the prescribed T.A. contribution claim form duly filled in duplicate. The TA bill form are available at https:/www.upsc.gov.in/forms-downloads.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Mains Interview Schedule 2023: How to Check at upsc.gov.in?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Depending upon your choice, click on the ‘Phase – I’ or ‘Phase II’ link.

Your UPSC CSE Main Examination 2023 Personality Test Interview Schedule will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

