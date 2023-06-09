Home

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Soon; Plea Before Central Administrative Tribunal Seeks Review To Reduce CSAT Cut-Off Criteria

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Date: The petition requests that the tribunal either direct the Commission to lower the cut-off or conduct a re-examination of Paper II as part of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Soon at upsc.gov.in; Check Tentative Date, Expected Cut-Off Score.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) on May 28, 2023. The Commission is expected to declare UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 anytime soon. As soon as the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 is announced,candidates can check and download it by visiting the official website at

According to the news agency IANS report, nearly 43 per cent candidates skipped the preliminary examination. Of the 40,018 candidates, only 57.10 per cent turned up. In the morning shift, 23,123 (57.78 per cent) aspirants appeared, while 16,895 skipped the exam. Meanwhile, in the second shift, 22,851 candidates appeared (57.10 per cent) and 17,167 gave it a miss. The candidates who appeared found the General Studies (GS) paper very tough as compared to the previous year.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Plea Before CAT Seeks Review To Reduce CSAT Cut-Off Criteria

Meanwhile, a section of the 2023 IAS candidates has challenged the qualifying Part II Civil Services Aptitude Test(CSAT) exam held by Commission last month, alleging that the difficulty level of the questions was similar to those asked in CAT and IIT JEE examinations, and have asked the Central Administrative Tribunal to direct the UPSC “to reduce the cut off for Paper II CSAT from 33% to 23%.”

The petition requests that the tribunal either direct the Commission to lower the cut-off or conduct a re-examination of Paper II as part of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. The case is set to be heard by the Principal Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal(CAT).

Reduce the Cut off for Paper II CSAT from 33% to 23%

The applicants before the CAT have argued that, in accordance with the UPSC syllabus, the CSAT is designed to test candidates’ general aptitude, and they are expected to be able to solve basic questions relating to comprehension, logical reasoning, and so on, at the Class X level. “Going against the syllabus provided, UPSC has come up with a paper which cannot be cleared by anyone who possesses only basic knowledge of mathematics (Class X level) as the difficulty level of the questions is similar to that of questions asked in CAT examination and IIT JEE examination,” the plea alleges, as reported by LiveLaw. The applicants also claim that the exam’s difficulty discriminates against candidates from humble backgrounds who cannot afford special coaching or those who belong to rural areas or the arts stream.

10 Questions From Class XI NCERT Mathematics Syllabus: Applicants’ Claim

According to the applicants, at least ten questions were asked this year from a topic that is part of the Class XI NCERT Mathematics Syllabus, and questions were also taken from previous years’ exams from IIT JEE or CAT. On behalf of the applicants, the case titled “Siddharth Mishra & Ors. v. UPSC” is being represented by Advocate Saket Jain. They claim that an expert committee review the questions and take appropriate action based on the committee’s recommendations.

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 Result: Here’s How to Download Result?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at . On the homepage, go to the What’s New section. Click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023.” A new webpage will open on the screen. Your UPSC Prelims 2023 Result will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.