UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Central Administrative Tribunal Issues Notice to UPSC, Next CSAT Cut-Off Reduction Plea Hearing on July 6

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Date: The petition requests that the tribunal either direct the Commission to lower the cut-off or conduct a re-examination of Paper II as part of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will declare the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) anytime soon on its official website — Ahead of the declaration of the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023, a section of the 2023 IAS candidates have challenged the qualifying Part II Civil Services Aptitude Test(CSAT) exam held by Commission last month, alleging that the difficulty level of the questions was similar to those asked in CAT and IIT JEE examinations, and have asked the Central Administrative Tribunal to direct the UPSC “to reduce the cut off for Paper II CSAT from 33% to 23%.”

Lower the cut-off or Conduct a Re-Examination: Petition Request

The petition requests that the tribunal either direct the Commission to lower the cut-off or conduct a re-examination of Paper II as part of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. The case was heard on Friday, June 9 by the Principal Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal(CAT).

Central Administrative Tribunal(CAT) Hearing on UPSC CSE Paper II CSAT Cut-Off || Latest Development

During the hearing, the tribunal decided not to hold the results of the applicants who had appeared this year. The Tribunal also sent a notice to the Commission regarding a plea seeking reduction. According to a live law report, the applicants asked the Central Administrative Tribunal to order the commission to keep the preliminary result on hold, but the tribunal declined to do so. As per the LiveLaw report, the Central Administrative Tribunal has refused to direct the UPSC to keep the preliminary result in abeyance as prayed for by the applicants.

UPSC CSE Paper II CSAT Cut-Off: Next Hearing Date

The Central Administrative Tribunal(CAT) will hear the matter on July 6 for further consideration.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Reduce the Paper II CSAT Cut off from 33% to 23%

The applicants before the CAT have argued that, in accordance with the UPSC syllabus, the CSAT is designed to test candidates’ general aptitude, and they are expected to be able to solve basic questions relating to comprehension, logical reasoning, and so on, at the Class X level. “Going against the syllabus provided, UPSC has come up with a paper which cannot be cleared by anyone who possesses only basic knowledge of mathematics (Class X level) as the difficulty level of the questions is similar to that of questions asked in CAT examination and IIT JEE examination,” the plea alleges, as reported by LiveLaw. The applicants also claim that the exam’s difficulty discriminates against candidates from humble backgrounds who cannot afford special coaching or those who belong to rural areas or the arts stream.

10 Questions From Class XI NCERT Mathematics Syllabus: Applicants’ Claim

According to the applicants, at least ten questions were asked this year from a topic that is part of the Class XI NCERT Mathematics Syllabus, and questions were also taken from previous years’ exams from IIT JEE or CAT. On behalf of the applicants, the case titled “Siddharth Mishra & Ors. v. UPSC” is being represented by Advocate Saket Jain. They claim that an expert committee review the questions and take appropriate action based on the committee’s recommendations.

How to Check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Online?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at On the homepage, go to the What’s New section. Look for the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023.” A new webpage will open on the screen. Your UPSC Prelims 2023 Result will appear on the screen. Download UPSC CSE IAS Prelims 2023 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.