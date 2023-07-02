UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Delhi High Court to Hear Plea Challenging Civil Services Prelims Exam Tomorrow

Home

UPSC CSE IAS Prelims Result 2023: The Delhi High Court (HC) will hear a plea challenging the preliminary examination of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) on Monday. The judge ordered the listing of the petition on Monday, July 3, 2023.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023: Will Delhi High Court (HC) Order Commission to Conduct Re-Exam?

The petition, filed by 17 civil services aspirants, seeking quashing of the UPSC CSE examination, and for re-conducting the preliminary test and General Studies paper 1 and 2 came up for hearing before a vacation bench of Justice Manoj Jain. In order words, the petition seeks a direction on the Commission and the Union Government to re-conduct the preliminary exam and General Studies Paper I and Paper II.

Will Commission Release UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2023?

The plea also challenged the press note issued by the Union Public Service Commission on June 12(Monday) declaring the results of the preliminary examination and sought direction to the commission to publish the answer key with immediate effect. As per a PTI report, during the hearing, advocate Naresh Kaushik, appearing for the UPSC, raised a preliminary objection on the maintainability of the petition, saying the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) was the competent forum for hearing the matter. The petition, filed through advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey, said the petitioners were aggrieved by the “arbitrariness” of the commission in conducting the entire recruitment cycle.

“Not providing to the students the answer key of an exam they have appeared for, not considering the representations of the candidates despite a particular time window being provided for the same, and asking questions, which are disproportionately vague, testing candidates’ ability to answer only on the basis of guesswork, is not only arbitrary but defies all principles of fairness, logic and rationality,” it said, PTI reported. It said when a competitive exam is conducted, the answer key to the multiple choice questions is prepared in advance so it can be released after the exam has been conducted, thereby giving the candidates a fair idea of evaluation.

However, in a recent press note of June 12, it mentioned that “candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS(P) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination 2023 is over, that is, after the declaration of final result”.

The petition said almost all state Public Service Commissions and other authorities like the High Court of Delhi in respect of the Delhi Judicial Service Examination, IITs, NLUs, and IIMs release the provisional answer key within a week of the conduct of an examination and invite objections from the candidates. They then release the final answer key by modifying their provisional answer key based on the objections, it added.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Plea Before CAT Seeks Review To Reduce CSAT Cut-Off Criteria

Earlier, a section of the 2023 IAS candidates challenged the qualifying Part II Civil Services Aptitude Test(CSAT) exam held by Commission last month, alleging that the difficulty level of the questions was similar to those asked in CAT and IIT JEE examinations, and have asked the Central Administrative Tribunal to direct the UPSC “to reduce the cut off for Paper II CSAT from 33% to 23%.” The petition requests that the tribunal either direct the Commission to lower the cut-off or conduct a re-examination of Paper II as part of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. The case was heard on Friday, June 9 by the Principal Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal(CAT). The Central Administrative Tribunal(CAT) will hear the matter on July 6 for further consideration.

