Home

Education

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Call for Applications For UPSC Mains Exam

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Call for Applications For UPSC Mains Exam

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: The Delhi High Court(HC) on Thursday refused to stay the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) decision inviting applications for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.

The deadline to submit the application is July 27.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 Application Form: The Delhi High Court(HC) on Thursday refused to stay the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) decision inviting applications for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the application filed by some civil services aspirants seeking a direction to stay the “Detailed Application Form-1” dated July 10, 2023, issued by the Commission for the examination. news agency PTI reported. “Application dismissed,” the judge was quoted as saying by PTI. The application formed a part of the petition filed by some unsuccessful aspirants seeking the answer key of the preliminary examination conducted earlier this year.

Trending Now

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023

The Union Public Service Commission declared the result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) on June 12, 2023. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website at The Commission released a PDF that consists of a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test. A total of 14,624 candidates have qualified for the UPSC IAS Mains exam 2023.

You may like to read

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2023: DAF Application Form

In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all candidates declared qualified in the said examination have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, which has been made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from July 10 to July 19 till 6:00 P.M. “All the candidates are required to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023,”the Commission in an official notification said.

The e-Admit Card along with the Time Table of the said Examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website for the eligible candidates around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the Examination. Changes, if any, in the postal address or email address or mobile number after submission of the DAF-I may be communicated to the Commission at once.

Important Notice: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 PDF – Direct Link

DAF – I: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 – Direct Link

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 Application Form

The counsel for the petitioners urged the Delhi High Court (HC) to stay the invitation to apply for the mains application, saying else their main petition which concerns the results of the preliminary round of tests would become infructuous. The petition, filed through advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey, said the petitioners were aggrieved by the “arbitrariness” of the Commission in conducting the entire recruitment cycle, PTI reported. A section of the 2023 IAS candidates have challenged the qualifying Part II Civil Services Aptitude Test(CSAT) exam held by Commission in May, alleging that the difficulty level of the questions was similar to those asked in CAT and IIT JEE examinations, and have asked the Central Administrative Tribunal to direct the UPSC “to reduce the cut off for Paper II CSAT from 33% to 23%.” The petition requests that the tribunal either direct the Commission to lower the cut-off or conduct a re-examination of Paper II as part of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. The case was heard on Friday, June 9 by the Principal Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal(CAT). To know more in detail, click here

Later, the Delhi High Court (HC) was supposed to hear a plea challenging the preliminary examination of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) on Monday, July 3, 2023. he Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on September 15. According to the UPSC CSE exam pattern, there are three stages of the UPSC IAS exam recruitment process. They are — Preliminary Examination, Civil Services (Main) Examination, and Interview/Personality Test.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES