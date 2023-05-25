Home

Education

Kaun Banega IAS? 2 Aspirants Named Ayasha ‘Claim’ Same UPSC Rank, Roll Number in Madhya Pradesh

Kaun Banega IAS? 2 Aspirants Named Ayasha ‘Claim’ Same UPSC Rank, Roll Number in Madhya Pradesh

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: An unusual case has been reported from Madhya Pradesh where two women candidates with a common first-named 'Ayasha' claimed to have cleared the competitive examination.

UPSC CSE Result 2022 LIVE: Civil Services Final Result Soon at upsc.gov.in; Date, Time, Direct Link.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: As soon as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result for the Civil Services Examination, 2022 on Tuesday, an unusual case has been reported from Madhya Pradesh where two women candidates with a common first-named ‘Ayasha‘ claimed to have cleared the competitive examination. While an official statement from the Commission is awaited, the peculiar case has gained much popularity.

If we go closely go through the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 Final Result pdf, a girl with the first name “Ayasha” has secured UPSC All India Rank (AIR) 184. Soon after the result declaration, both families started rejoicing over the success of their respective wards. Interestingly, both candidates hail from Madhya Pradesh. One from the Dewas district and the other from Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district.

You may like to read

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: A Brief About This Peculiar Case

According to the TOI report, Dewas girl, Ayasha Fatima, daughter of Naziruddin is claiming that she made it to the merit list. Echoing the same concern, Ayasha Makrani, a candidate from MP’s Alirajpur district also claimed that she has qualified the UPSC CSE Final Result 2022.

Trending Now

The report suggests that both Ayasha’s were issued the same UPSC CSE roll number. If going by the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 Final Result pdf, the admit card of the candidate mentions roll number — 7811744. It is reported that both candidates have appeared for the examination and interview rounds held by the Commission. Shahbazuddin Makrani, Ayesha Makrani’s brother, told TOI that his sister qualified UPSC with mathematics as optional.

“My mother’s dream was that my sister should crack UPSC and become an IAS officer. She has got 184th rank. After the confusion and counter claims by another candidate, we have contacted UPSC and the picture will be clear on Thursday,” Ayesha Makrani’s brother was quoted as saying to TOI. If UPSC’s decision is in favour of her, the 23-year-old candidate will clear the examination in her first attempt.

As we know that every coin has two sides. In this case, the other side too had something to offer. Naziruddin, the father of Ayasha Fatima of Dewas, also claimed that his daughter had been selected. “UPSC cannot make such a mistake. I demand a thorough inquiry in the matter. The truth should come to the fore,” Naziruddin said, TOI reported. According to Ayasha Fatima’s father, her daughter has appeared in a political science subject. The 26-year-old daughter has cleared the competitive examination in her fourth attempt.

UPSC CSE Personality Test Admit Card 2022

Going by the report, the date mentioned in Ayasha Makrani ‘s personality test admit card was April 25 The day printed on the admit card was Thursday. On the other hand, the date mentioned in Ayasha Fatima’s personality test admit card was April 25 and the day was mentioned as Tuesday. But if we go by the academic calendar, April 25 was a Tuesday.

As per reports, Ayasha Makrani’s brother claimed that they had received an email from the Union Public Service Commission in which it was written that Ayasha’s name has been changed owing to the similarity in the names with the three candidates and the names of two candidates have been changed. “Full name has not changed. The name has been changed to Ayasha Fatima (Ayesha Makrani),” added Shahbazuddin, reported TOI.

“There is a water mark of UPSC with a QR code on the admit card of Ayasha of Dewas, while the admit card of Alirajpur’s Ayasha resembles a printout on plain paper without any QR code. The QR code of Dewas girl on scanning shows the same information as mentioned in the admit card,” said Naziruddin, TOI reported. This year, 933 candidates — 320 females and 613 males — have been declared successful whose names will now be recommended to the Government of India for various civil services, including IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS, etc. Sixteen candidates from J&K have made it this year to the select list of UPSC Civil Services exams.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES