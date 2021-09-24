UPSC Civil Services Exam Results2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the final results of Civil Services Examination, 2020. A total of 761 candidates — 545 men and 216 women — have cleared the examination. As per the announcement, Shubham Kumar has topped the prestigious civil services examination 2020. Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have got second and third ranks respectively.Also Read - UPSC Declares Civil Services Examination 2020 Final Results, 761 Candidates Clear Exam

It must be noted that the civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. The candidates can check merit list at upsc.gov.in.

The selected candidates include 25 persons with Benchmark Disability (07 Orthopedically Handicapped, 04 Visually Challenged, 10 Hearing Impaired and 04 Multiple Disabilities).

Who is Shubham Kumar? Topper Shubham Kumar is a B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay. Jagrati Awasthi is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall Second rank. She has graduated in B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2020: Here’s how to check score

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in Click on the link- ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020- Final Result’ A PDF file with list of selected candidates will appear on screen Download CSE Main result, take a print out for further reference.

