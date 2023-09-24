By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UPSC CSE Main 2023 Concludes Today; Know When Will Commission Declare Result
After the announcement of the UPSC IAS Main results, candidates can access and download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 result by visiting the official website of the Commission, which is upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Main Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conclude the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 today, September 24, 2023. The examination will conclude at 5:00 PM. The UPSC CSE (Main) examination will end with Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 and Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination. The UPSC Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 will be conducted at the forenoon session(9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon). Meanwhile, the UPSC Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination will be held in the afternoon session(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM). As of now, the Commission has not announced the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Result Date And Time.
- Conducting body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
- UPSC official website: upsc.gov.in
- UPSC CSE Mains exam date 2023: September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023
- UPSC CSE Mains result date 2023: To be announced
- UPSC IAS result 2023 declaration mode: PDF format
- The total number of candidates qualified in the UPSC CSE Mains exam 2023: To be announced soon
- UPSC CSE 2023 mains result download link: link to be active soon
UPSC CSE (Main) Exam Concludes? What’s Next?
Interview/Personality Test
UPSC Civil Services Main Result – Date And Time
How to Download UPSC Civil Service (MAIN) Examination, 2023 Result?
- Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.
- Click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.”
- A new webpage will open on the screen.
- Your UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in the country and is conducted with tight security. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.
NOTE: At present, UPSC has not announced the CSE Main Result Date And Time.
