Home

Education

UPSC CSE Main 2023 Concludes Today; Know When Will Commission Declare Result

UPSC CSE Main 2023 Concludes Today; Know When Will Commission Declare Result

After the announcement of the UPSC IAS Main results, candidates can access and download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 result by visiting the official website of the Commission, which is upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam Centres 2023 - Check UPSC IAS Exam City-State Wise List Here.

UPSC Main Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conclude the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 today, September 24, 2023. The examination will conclude at 5:00 PM. The UPSC CSE (Main) examination will end with Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 and Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination. The UPSC Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 will be conducted at the forenoon session(9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon). Meanwhile, the UPSC Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination will be held in the afternoon session(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM). As of now, the Commission has not announced the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Result Date And Time.

Trending Now

After the announcement of the UPSC IAS Main results, candidates can access and download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 result by visiting the official website of the Commission, which is upsc.gov.in. You may like to read

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2022: All You Need to Know

Conducting body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC official website: upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Mains exam date 2023: September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023

UPSC CSE Mains result date 2023: To be announced

UPSC IAS result 2023 declaration mode: PDF format

The total number of candidates qualified in the UPSC CSE Mains exam 2023: To be announced soon

UPSC CSE 2023 mains result download link: link to be active soon

UPSC CSE (Main) Exam Concludes? What’s Next?

The candidates who are declared to have qualified Civil Services (Main) Examination will be required to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the online Detailed Application Form-II [DAF-II], before the commencement of the Personality Tests (Interview) of the examination. Further, the candidates who wish to indicate IAS/IPS as their Service preference are advised to indicate all the Zones and Cadres in the order of preference in their online DAF-II as per the extant Cadre Allocation Policy applicable for the Civil Services Examination, 2023. With this DAF-II, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure [for EWS Category only], etc. Any delay in submission of DAF-II or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE-2023.

Interview/Personality Test

The candidate will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of the candidate’s career. The candidate will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the Interview/Personality Test is to assess the personal suitability of the candidate for a career in public service by a Board of competent and unbiased observers.

UPSC Civil Services Main Result – Date And Time

Once the UPSC IAS main result is declared, candidates can check and download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The Commission will publish the list of qualified candidates with their roll numbers. All those candidates who qualify for the UPSC CSE mains examination will be eligible to appear for the Personality Test/Interview.

How to Download UPSC Civil Service (MAIN) Examination, 2023 Result? Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

Click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.”

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in the country and is conducted with tight security. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission. NOTE: At present, UPSC has not announced the CSE Main Result Date And Time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES